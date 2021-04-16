Job fairs being held at 6 Northeast Ohio branches for warehouse, office and distribution jobs

CLEVELAND — GreatWork Employment Services, a factory, warehouse and office employment agency, will host a job fair during In-Demand Jobs Week from May 3 through May 7 at six Northeast Ohio branches.

Recruiters will host open interviews for hundreds of jobs that include distribution, manufacturing and office jobs.

Pay ranges from $12 to $18 per hour plus hire-in incentives and bonuses.

“Local employers want reliable people who can learn quickly and work in all types of distribution, manufacturing, and office jobs. There is so much flexibility for job seekers right now with all shifts open for people who want temporary-to-hire, direct hire, or temporary jobs," said Mellissa Crew, Director of Operation, in a news release.

Area job seekers can apply online if they are unable to make it to one of the branches during the fair.

The six local branches where the job fairs will be held include Stark, Summit, Portage, Cuyahoga, Medina and Tuscarawas counties.

More info here.

