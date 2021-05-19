LIST: Dozens of companies in Wayne County hiring to fill open positions

WOOSTER, Ohio — A number of businesses in Wooster are hiring to fill open positions in manufacturing, healthcare, food and retail.
The following companies are hiring:
- ArtiFlex
- Broken Rocks Cafe and Bakery
- Akron Brass Company
- Bloomington Medical Services
- Elite Elastomers of Ohio LL
- Compak
- Buckeye Corrugated
- Daisy Brand
- Disrtibution Inc.
- FritoLay
- FEW Automotive Group
- GOJO Wooster Campus
- McClintock Electic Inc.
- Meatheads Union of Ohio
- Mairs Veterinary Hospital
- Rayco Manufacturing
- Rick Hinderer Knives
- Reed Records Management
- SH Distributing Inc.
- Speed North America
- Stahl Arbortech
- Schaeffler
- Unforgettable Tails Pet Memorial and Cremation Services, Inc.
- PRC-Saltillo
- Wayne Savings Community Bank
- Tekfor
- Wooster Community Hospital
- The Wooster Brush Company
To see the exact jobs each company is offering, refer to the hiring packet below.
