LIST: Dozens of companies in Wayne County hiring to fill open positions

WOOSTER, Ohio — A number of businesses in Wooster are hiring to fill open positions in manufacturing, healthcare, food and retail.

The following companies are hiring:



ArtiFlex

Broken Rocks Cafe and Bakery

Akron Brass Company

Bloomington Medical Services

Elite Elastomers of Ohio LL

Compak

Buckeye Corrugated

Daisy Brand

Disrtibution Inc.

FritoLay

FEW Automotive Group

GOJO Wooster Campus

McClintock Electic Inc.

Meatheads Union of Ohio

Mairs Veterinary Hospital

Rayco Manufacturing

Rick Hinderer Knives

Reed Records Management

SH Distributing Inc.

Speed North America

Stahl Arbortech

Schaeffler

Unforgettable Tails Pet Memorial and Cremation Services, Inc.

PRC-Saltillo

Wayne Savings Community Bank

Tekfor

Wooster Community Hospital

The Wooster Brush Company

To see the exact jobs each company is offering, refer to the hiring packet below.

