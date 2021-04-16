MetroHealth hosting first virtual transgender job fair on April 19

CLEVELAND — MetroHealth Medical Center is hosting its first virtual transgender job fair. It’s the sixth year the hospital has held the event to match jobseekers with employers who “value inclusion, diversity and safety, according to a news release.

The virtual job fair will be held on Monday, April 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to employers like Tri-C, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and PNC Bank that are hiring the fair will still include:

Resources, workshops and breakout sessions to help with career development, job placement and online application tips.

Social and professional networking.

Keynote speakers Ashley Fahey, who’s currently serving as Sustainability Principal for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and recently served as President of the Goodyear Pride Network and

Primary care physician Laura Mintz, MD, PhD, who focuses her clinical and research work on the health of LGBTQIA+ communities and transitions of care for sex and gender minority (SGM) persons.

“We know that health doesn’t stay within the four walls of a hospital. Having a stable job can address some of the social determinants of health, including financial stability, insurance to meet healthcare needs and a sense of social belonging,” MetroHealth said.

Anyone interested in attending should register online to receive a zoom link. Click here to register.

This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.

