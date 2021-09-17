Metroparks hiring over 100 seasonal workers for The Chalet, Merwin's Wharf, other locations

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks currently has over 100 open positions for the 2021 fall and winter season at several parks and locations around the area.

Open interviews for over 70 seasonal positions at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation are being held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m. The jobs are open to anyone 16 and up, and most offer a flexible schedule with employment dates ranging from November to March, Cleveland Metroparks said in a news release.

"While we continue to promote employment opportunities across the Park District, over a hundred opportunities remain available to join our team this fall and winter season,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Without additional staff support, we risk not being able to operate the toboggan chutes this upcoming season."

Other locations hiring include Merwin’s Wharf, retail locations, park reservations, Cleveland Metropark Zoo and more. Merwin’s Wharf is seeking positions at all levels of food service. Those interested can apply in person at Merwin’s Wharf during hours of operation on Wednesdays through Sundays.

Click here for more information and to apply to available positions.

