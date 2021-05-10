Ohio to restore work search requirement for unemployment benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Interim Director Matt Damschroder announced that the state will once again require work search activities for unemployment payments starting the week of May 23.

“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Allowable work search activities include:



Applying for a job.

Attending a resume-writing course.

Creating and maintaining a re-employment plan on OhioMeansJobs.com.

“Ohio business owners are creating jobs faster than people are returning to the workforce,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Now that all Ohio adults have access to the vaccine, it’s time to return to the traditional work requirements.”

At the height of the pandemic from mid-March through Dec. 1, 2020, the federal government authorized states to waive work-search requirements.

On Dec. 6, ODJFS resumed the work-search requirement for new unemployment claims, while exempting existing claims.

Under Ohio law, the people exempt from weekly work search activities include:



Those on a temporary layoff of 45 days or less.

Those in approved training.

Individuals in good standing with a union hiring hall that refers its members to jobs.

Those in an approved school or training might be able to meet their work search requirement if they attend all classes and make satisfactory progress.

ODJFS said it will contact unemployed Ohioans impacted by this change.

