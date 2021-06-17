OhioMeansJob hosting virtual job fair Thursday to fill hundreds of positions at local companies

CLEVELAND — OhioMeansJobs is hosting a virtual career fair Thursday to help fill hundreds of open positions at local companies and organizations, including the Cleveland Clinic, Lincoln Electric, Swagelok and Southwest General.

More than 60 employers will be interviewing for more than 200 positions in healthcare, manufacturing, information technology and more. The virtual career fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Many employers are offering signing bonuses, increased salaries and benefits and are also ready to pay for on-the-job training.

The additional $300 unemployment support will end in less than a month and Gov. Mike DeWine has already said he will refuse the federal funding assistance.

“The loss of unemployment support will certainly drive demand in our office,” said Frank Brickner, OhioMeansJobsǀCleveland-Cuyahoga County interim executive director. “The good news is that there are good-paying jobs available right now.

Registration is free is for the virtual job fair. OhioMeansJobs is offering a video tutorial on interviewing tips as well as scholarships and job training.

Click here to access more info on the job fair.

This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.

