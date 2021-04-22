Watch

Panera Bread locations across Northeast Ohio hosting hiring events

Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 22, 2021
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Panera Bread locations across Northeast Ohio are hosting hiring events on Monday.

The company is looking to hire 25,000 employees across eight different states, including Ohio.

“We are extremely fortunate to experience growth at such an unprecedented time in history and we want to provide career opportunities for those individuals looking to get back into the workforce in a safe way that they can feel good about. We truly value internal growth and promotion and can promise you the opportunity to develop a true career with our Panera family,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises.

On Monday, locations in Northeast Ohio will host a hiring event from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Interviews will be available on the spot.

Panera Bread is hiring managers, overnight bakers, catering coordinators, shift supervisors, hourly associates and summer staff.

Employees are eligible for benefits, flexible schedules and meal discounts.

