Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to hold hiring event, require new hires to be vaccinated

CLEVELAND — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is looking to hire people in droves over the coming weeks as the downtown arena is set to play host to one of its busiest seasons on record. Officials expect to hire between 200 and 300 people for a litany of different positions, including guest experience, concessions and security. Indicative of the ever-tightening labor market, incentives including a $250 sign-on bonus will be eligible for some positions after 90 days.

In order to staff up for the busy event calendar, staff will be on-hand Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. for open interviews. Those interested in applying and interviewing for the positions are advised to come through the Cleveland Cliffs entrance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“We’re excited that we get to open up our house once again to invite prospective team members to come down and join our team. We’re going to have probably one of the busiest years that we’ve had in history and we look forward to sharing those experiences with Clevelanders and beyond,” said Patrick Scanlon, the senior director of guest experience. “We are in a great spot right now with our team members but of course with having the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions and the NBA All-Star Game in 2022 coming, we’d love to get some more team members in the system. Because of so many events coming, we can spread the wealth a little bit because there are so many events that we are going to be working.”

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which recently underwent a $185 million renovation, was open in a limited capacity in 2020 and early 2021. However, at this point, officials expect to open without capacity restrictions later this year.

As part of the hiring wave, new employees will be required to be fully vaccinated within six weeks of being hired. Scanlon said the vaccine requirement came after lengthy discussions.

"Safety is our number one priority. At the end of the day, we want to make sure that the couple million people that come through our doors every year are safe and sound,” Scanlon said. “Most importantly, the 1,200 front line team members that bring this place to life every night, their safety and security was our top priority.“

