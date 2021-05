CLEVELAND — Taco Bell announced that they are looking to hire 5,000 employees nationwide.

The chain will be hosting "hiring parties" around the country on April 21, including in Cleveland.

The parties will take place outside to be COVID-19-friendly.

Interviewees can even take place in a drive-up interview without leaving their car.

If you're interested in attending, just go to your nearest Taco Bell.

To apply, click here.