Horizon Education Centers in Northeast Ohio hiring for a range of positions

CLEVELAND — Horizon Education Centers in Northeast Ohio, a nonprofit childcare center providing care for children in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties, are hiring for a variety of positions, including teachers, drivers and summer camp staff.

Available positions include teachers, drivers, teacher's assistants, contracted teachers, maintenance specialists, food service specialists, classroom aids, AmeriCorps Summer Staff, and summer camp stuff.

Horizon Education Centers offer a range of benefits including health and medical coverage working 30 hours a week or more, tuition reimbursement, retirement savings plan, paid time off and reduced child care services.

The following locations are hiring:

Cascade Community Room—233 Bond Street in Elyria on April 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Admin office—25300 Lorain Road in North Olmsted from April 19-23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume, references and any certifications.

A $500 sign-on bonus is given to hired staff.

For more information call 440-779-1930.

This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.

