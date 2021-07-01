Lake County Sheriff's Office says it's struggling to fill open positions at corrections division

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire a large number of corrections officers for its corrections division as it struggles to fill open positions.

“We currently have a large number of openings within our corrections division and we are struggling to locate applicants,” said Sgt. Jerrold G. Infalvi.

Some of the responsibilities include enforcing rules within the jails, supervising activities of inmates, searching inmates for contraband and aiding in rehabilitation and counseling of offenders.

Qualified applicants must be 18 years old, possess a high school diploma and can successfully complete a background check.

Pay starts at $24 per hour with annual pay increases. There are 10 paid holidays off, five paid personal days and 2 weeks of paid vacation.

The sheriff’s office is also hiring in its communications division and the road patrol division.

Click here to apply.

