Lake, Geauga counties hold joint virtual job fair to fill 800+ open positions in various industries

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — If you're out of work and looking for a job, today there's a virtual job fair being held Tuesday to fill more than 800 open positions.

The Ohio Means Jobs with Lake and Geauga counties are holding the joint virtual job fair with more than 60 businesses.

"Whether you're a high school student new to the workforce or an experienced job seeker looking for that next great career opportunity, we promise to have something for you," said Matthew Myers, a workforce specialist with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. "The businesses will offer an array of full-time and part-time opportunities, as well as seasonal work, internships and apprenticeships."

Myers said those who attend the fair can chat with employers on the spot.

"It's a very interactive event. We're looking forward to being able to give the job seekers the opportunity to speak with the employers at very little stress from maybe the confines of your own home," he said. "Right now, every industry is in need, which is why we collected businesses, employers from all industries to help participate in this event."

With many companies struggling to get people hired, Myers said many are now offering incentives.

"In today's day and age, you're seeing hybrid schedules. You're seeing full-time work from home. Some positions, obviously, are going to require you to be on-site for whatever the duties are," Myers said. "You're going to see work from home depending on who the business is and what the job duties are going to be at that position."

The virtual event is being held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is not required. If you'd like to register or get more information, you can call the Department of Job and Family Services in Geauga County at 440-285-1116 or intake County at 440-350-4000.

Find out more here.