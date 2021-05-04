Local business needs your help protecting our protectors

MEDINA, Ohio — There’s a good chance you heard someone say “May the 4th be with you” on Tuesday, but did you know May 4 is also International Firefighters Day?

If you’re interested in supporting the heroes who put their lives on the line to protect life and property, a Northeast Ohio company wants to hear from you.

Fire-Dex is a family-owned business in Medina manufacturing PPE for first responders across the globe. Fire-Dex Content Marketing Coordinator Alexa Green says its outer shell technology makes that gear four pounds lighter and offers better flexibility and breathability.

The Medina Fire Department uses Fire-Dex turnout gear.

“It puts less stress on us,” Medina Fire Chief Larry Walters said. “The guys do a pretty stressful job, they get tired wearing all the extra weight of the gear so having a lightweight flexible gear is important.”

Fire-Dex also worked with the Medina Fire Department to develop a new barrier hood that protects firefighters from cancer-causing carcinogens.

If you’re interested in joining the company, they offer training to get you started.

“Whether you’re starting with your career or you’re just looking for a way to give back to the community in some way…we’d really love to have you,” said Green.

