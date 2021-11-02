Lt. Gov. Husted announces second round of funding for training providers in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the second round of funding of the state’s Individual Microcredential Assistance Program, which provides grants to training providers and educational institutions, and allows residents to receive a technology-focused credential free of cost.

The grant is currently open to training providers, including two-year and four-year colleges and universities, Ohio technical centers and private businesses and institutions.

Training providers who receive the grants will be reimbursed up to $3,000 for each completed technology-focused credential issued and up to $250,000 per provider.

“IMAP helps individuals earn new skills that will lead to a career with more job security and higher pay, while at the same time providing Ohio businesses access to the new talent they need to compete,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Today, we launched a second round of IMAP in addition to an updated website, making it easier to navigate the program and connect with a training provider to earn a technology-focused credential at no cost.”

The funding helps those who are low-income, partially unemployed or totally unemployed participate in a training program and receive a technology-focused credential free of cost.

“We want to make it easy for Ohioans to receive the training they need to start on a new career path or advance in their current one,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “A highly skilled workforce is essential to growing our economy and keeping Ohio competitive for economic development projects.”

The application for training providers runs through Nov. 30 at 3:00 p.m. Click here to apply.

This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.

