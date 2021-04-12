May Dugan Center launches a capital improvements campaign to expand current space on West Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland nonprofits have risen above and beyond to meet the historic human need of the pandemic, and Monday, a West Side staple kicks off a campaign to make sure it's here to keep serving the community for years to come.

The May Dugan Center is a nonprofit on Cleveland's west side. They provide several wrap-around services. However, during the pandemic they've really shined in their food distributions, which have increased by more than 200%.

They have also seen a huge increase in mental health and substance abuse counseling.

On Monday, the May Dugan Center is launching a capital improvements campaign. They say they're outgrowing their outdated building, and the pandemic has made it clear that upgrades are necessary to continue meeting the community's needs.

"We've been on this corner for the past 50 years,” said Rick Kemm, executive director of the May Dugan Center. “We're like an anchor here on the corner of 41st and Bridge and people know where to come for help."

"It started with the pandemic and we needed food and we didn't have anywhere to run to," said Angel Perez, who receives food services from May Dugan. "I thank God for these facilities. If this place weren't to exist there would be a lot of hurting."

They are hoping to raise $5.6 million to renovate and expand their current space. Thanks to some major foundations here at home, and other early support, they're almost halfway there.

The campaign officially launches Monday, April 12 at noon. Click here if you'd like to donate.

This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.

