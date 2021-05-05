New clinic at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center serves as centralized place for outpatient mental health services

CLEVELAND — St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has launched the Integrated Care Clinic to serve as a centralized place where patients can receive treatment for behavioral health, outpatient mental health, trauma and wellness services.

“We're dealing with job loss, loneliness, isolation, kids being home from school,” said Megan Bush, who handles behavioral health for the integrated clinic.

This year has exacerbated those difficulties for a lot of people.

When it opened in December, the clinic changed how it approached care to tailor outpatient mental health and trauma services to individual needs in a comforting space.

“Really taking a closer look at medication management, looking at wellness, which can be movement sweet, sort of how they experience themselves physically in the world, building in additional support systems such as peer support services,” said Dr. William Ajayi, clinic manager of Integrated Care Clinic.

Those support systems include specialists like Jerome Reeves. His personal experience through the recovery process has helped him to relate to patients experiencing the struggles he once had.

"Like myself, I've been sober 26 years, so I'm able to talk to clients about staying sober one day at a time," said Reeves.

He said it goes beyond someone to lean on, encouraging others to go to meetings and continue to seek help.

The clinic right now offers help to those with sobriety, sexual abuse, depression, depression and marital issues.

The center hopes to soon also offer primary care right across the street from St. Vincent’s Main Campus.

The clinic is located at 2322 East 22nd St., Suite 200.

