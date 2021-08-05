Ohioans filed 10,740 initial jobless claims last week, ODJFS says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has updated data on unemployment claims filed in the state for the week of July 25 through July 31.

During that week, there were 10,740 initial unemployment claims, a number that rose by 137 from the previous week.

There also were 148,607 Ohioans that filed continued unemployment claims, a number that went down by 7,328 from the week before, the ODJFS said.

As far as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) goes, there were 3,463 initial PUA claims last week, down 741 from the previous week. There were also 206,645 PUA claims last week, 8,700 fewer than the week before. The total number of jobless claims was 369,455.

Looking back a bit further, the unemployment rate in the month of June for Ohio was 5.2%, while the rate for the country as a whole was a bit higher at 5.9%.

In the last 72 weeks, the ODJFS has given out $12.4 billion in unemployment payments to more than 1 million Ohioans.

Additionally, ODJFS has given more than $11 billion in PUA payments to more than 1.2 million Ohioans.

