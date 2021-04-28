Cleveland's Soldiers and Sailors Monument launches NFL exhibit for draft weekend

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Soldiers and Sailors Monument is kicking off the NFL Draft weekend in Cleveland with a new exhibit inside the museum honoring the more than 1,200 NFL veterans that also served in the military. In addition, a exhibit will be station outside to commemorate the 9,000 individuals from Cuyahoga County who served in the Civil War.

"We thought it was just appropriate that we highlight that service of country to a nobler idea," said Tim Daley, the executive director of the monument. "It's an opportunity for us to remember that these men had lives outside of the football game and football arena. And they many of them did serve their country in many different aspects."

The indoor exhibit features personal stories of more than 30 men, including former Cleveland Browns players. The public can access the exhibit during the Monuments 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. operating hours through Saturday, May 1.

Masks are required while inside the Monument and capacity will be capped at 20 visitors at a time. Admission to the Monument is always free.

"We have Paul Brown, the owner of the Browns who served in the Navy...and we also have Lou Groza, who served," said Daley. "Dan Steinbrunner, who was a pilot in Vietnam, and he was shot down in 1967. So he is the only Cleveland Browns we are aware of who died as a result of action in a war." Otto Graham signed up for service with the U.S. Coast Guard after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and was later head coach for the Coast Guard Academy's football team.

The outdoor station will be located in the South West Corner of the Upper Esplanade and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The designated area will allow visitors to honor the individuals from Cuyahoga County who served in the Civil War in a socially distanced environment.

