Dolphins select Cleveland native Liam Eichenberg with No. 42 pick

CLEVELAND — Liam Eichenberg, a native of Cleveland, is headed to the Miami Dolphins after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

A graduate of St. Ignatius High School, Eichenberg played for legendary coach Chuck Kyle and throughout his high school career developed into one of the top players in the state and was recognized as an elite national prospect.

Eichenberg committed to play at the University of Notre Dame where he raked up a number of awards and honors including Sporting News All-America First Team, Associated Press All-America Second Team, FWAA All-America First Team and Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250.

In 2019, Eichenberg did not allow a single sack and heading into 2020 he remained a stonewall against some of the best collegiate pass rushers.

Eichenberg was selected by the Dolphins with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The offensive lineman said he's not sure where the Dolphins will put him on the line, be it right or left tackle—or even center, he said—but he's ready to do whatever is asked of him.

"Wherever the team needs me, I'll figure it out," Eichenberg said. "I'm looking forward to it."

In a much-needed move, Eichenberg will look to bolster Miami's offensive line, protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.