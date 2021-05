Kings of Leon's rock and roll journey has taken them from an NFT to the NFL.

One of rock's biggest acts, the band visited the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to see a new exhibit featuring their venture into cryptocurrency before they opened the NFL draft with their first live show in more than a year.

In March, the band released its eighth studio album, "When You See Yourself" as a non-fungible token or NFT, a digital form of currency that can only be used in its own ecosystem.