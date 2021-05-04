NFL draft drew 160,000 with protocols for limited attendance

CLEVELAND — Given that the nation remains in a pandemic, the NFL is more than satisfied with being able to attract 160,000 fans to the draft in Cleveland last week.

While those numbers pale in comparison to what the three-day draft drew in previous years in Nashville and Philadelphia, they also reflect the necessary health and safety protocols the league observed.

Many sports and other entertainment genres were watching the NFL to see how things went.

There was a large presence of vaccinated fans on hand — a requirement near the stage — and mandatory mask wearing elsewhere.