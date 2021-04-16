Pepsi Draft Bus coming to Cleveland, giving away prizes including $10,000

CLEVELAND — The 2021 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and fans in the Cleveland area who just can't wait until April 29 and want to get in on some Draft activities sooner are in luck.

Coming to the Cleveland area beginning Saturday, April 17, the Pepsi Draft Bus will be touring the area and giving away prizes to lucky fans as part of the company's Pepsi Picks Sweepstakes.

One entrant will win a $10,000 "signing bonus" while 32 top winners will have a chance to be featured on digital Pepsi billboards across Ohio during Draft weekend.

The contest is exclusive to Ohio residents and there are multiple ways to enter.

The first way is to visit the Pepsi Draft Bus which will make stops across Northeast Ohio, allowing fans. to "Declare for the Pepsi Draft" by uploading pictures and entering fun facts.

Here is the schedule for the Pepsi Draft Bus:

Saturday (4/17) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame- Cleveland (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Saturday (4/17) - Giant Eagle, 34310 Aurora Road- Solon (4 p.m.-8 p.m.)

Sunday (4/18) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame- Cleveland (11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Sunday (4/18) - Giant Eagle, 4343 Royalton Road- Broadview Heights (5 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Monday (4/19) - Giant Eagle, 2687 State Road- Cuyahoga Falls (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Tuesday (4/20) - Giant Eagle, 15919 Pearl Road- Strongsville (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Wednesday (4/21) - Giant Eagle, 34310 Aurora Rd- Solon (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Wednesday (4/21) – Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers Games (4 p.m.-7:30 pm)

Thursday (4/22) - Giant Eagle, 4343 Royalton Road- Broadview Heights (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Friday (4/23) - Giant Eagle, 2687 State Road- Cuyahoga Falls (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Friday (4/23) – Cleveland Indians and Monsters Games (4:30 p.m.-7:30 pm)

Saturday (4/24) - Giant Eagle, 15919 Pearl Road- Strongsville (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Fans can also enter the contest at the NFL Helmet Exhibition in Downtown Cleveland. On the 32 large replica NFL helmets of all 32 teams at Mall C, there are QR codes. Fans can scan those codes and will be taken online to enter the contest.

Additionally, fans can enter here.

Other prizes include NFL Shop gift cars and Pepsi swag.

The contest will be open until April 24 and winners will be announced on April 25.