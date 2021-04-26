Terminal Tower to light up with each team's colors while on the clock during NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is on the clock as it prepares to host the 2021 NFL Draft beginning Thursday and the city will be putting on a show during the three-day event, decorating the city and highlighting the Draft throughout downtown.

Among the festive highlights will be the iconic Terminal Tower, which will light up with each of the 32 NFL teams' respective colors during their time on the Draft clock during the first two nights of the Draft.

Each team's logo will also be featured as a projection on the tower while they are on the clock.

Cleveland will see Draft decor throughout the city, including at the six Cleveland scripts signs, on East 4th Street, along the casino pedestrian walkway on Prospect and Ontario and on the RTA's E-Line Trolley.

The city is also putting up signage including pole banners, RTA bus shelter wraps and sidewalk kiosks around downtown and surrounding areas to connect the Draft with residents and visitors across the city.

“As with every major event, our team places an emphasis on local engagement and providing a warm welcome to visitors upon arrival at the airport all the way through their journey into our Downtown,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland. “Our beautiful community and the surrounding areas are activated with signage to garner excitement for the 2021 NFL Draft and so that all of Cleveland looks and feels a part of this event as prospects take the Draft stage.”

Fans are encouraged to share photos of the decorations and during their time at the NFL Draft in Cleveland and tagging @nfldraft with the hashtags #NFLDraft and #thisisCLE.

The NFL Draft takes place April 29-May 1.

