Where to view the 2021 NFL Draft around Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — With the 2021 NFL Draft headed to Cleveland next weekend, many fans are planning their experiences downtown and wondering: "Where can I watch the Draft?"

Unless you are fully vaccinated and invited to the NFL Draft Theatre to see the event up close, or if you have tickets to the NFL Draft Experience during a time slot the draft is happening, you might be wondering where you can catch all the action but still be out in the atmosphere of the downtown Draft.

During all three days of the NFL Draft, Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission have planned COVID-19 protocol compliant viewing and dining areas for fans to hangout and watch the Draft in.

The "Rock the Clock End Zones" will feature seating, live music from local DJs and broadcasts of the Draft.

Rock the Clock End Zones will have three locations downtown: Playhouse Square at US Bank Plaza, on Old River Road in Flats East Bank and on Mall C.

“The Rock the Clock End Zone sites promise to deliver an unforgettable and safe experience for all attendees,” said Joe Marinucci, President & CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance. “We look forward to welcoming fans downtown and hope that everyone shows their support by ordering takeout from our local restaurants and supporting small businesses during the weekend.”

Guests at the Rock the Clock End Zones will be able to bring in carry-out food from local downtown restaurants, although alcohol will not be permitted. There will be food trucks and other concessions available for purchase on Mall C.

All three locations will follow the NFL and City of Cleveland's clear bag policy and prohibited items list and health and safety protocols will mirror that of the NFL Draft Experience, which includes face coverings when not seated or actively consuming food and beverage and social distancing.

Here is the viewing schedule for the Draft at the Rock the Clock End Zone locations:

Playhouse Square at US Bank Plaza



Thursday, April 29: 3 - 10PM

Friday, April 30: 3 - 10PM

· Flats East Bank on Old River Road (Outside Thirsty Dog & Dante’s Inferno)



Thursday, April 29: 3 - 10PM

Friday, April 30: 3 - 10PM

· Mall C



Thursday, April 29: 12 - 10PM

Friday, April 30: 12 - 10PM

Saturday, May 1: 12 - 7PM

There will be capacity limits at the Rock the Clock End Zone locations and admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets and reservations are not required.

