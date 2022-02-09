10 AM: Gov. DeWine holds briefing with Cleveland officials to discuss upcoming NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold a virtual briefing on Wednesday with Cleveland officials and organizers of the approaching NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The virtual briefing will begin at 10 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

DeWine and Husted will be joined by representatives from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Destination Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Development.

