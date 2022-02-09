Watch
Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley to represent Cavaliers in Skills Challenge

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) passes to Jarrett Allen during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland
Posted at 9:08 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 21:08:02-05

CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley will represent the Cavaliers in the Skills Challenge.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will team up with two of his brothers to compete in the revamped challenge during the NBA’s All-Star Saturday night.

The event is now a team format and the NBA Finals MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks will take part in it along with Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks, and Alex of the NBA G League’s Raptors 905.

The NBA also announced the competitors for the slam dunk and 3-point contests that will take place Feb. 19 in Cleveland.

Three teams will compete in the Skills Challenge, which combines shooting, passing and dribbling.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
