Local artists are making sure people in CLE for NBA All-Star week have a good impression of the city

CLEVELAND — It’s crunch time for Gina Scordos and Jenna Conforti. The two artists are working overtime to make sure everything is in order for NBA All-Star Weekend.

“We are lucky because it is fun,” said Scordos.

The women are the brains behind Contrast High, which they call a creative collective.

“There’s really two sides to our business,” said Conforti. “We express our vision and other peoples' vision, as well. We will do our artwork, which you can see on the wall. We do clothing.”

You can look and buy their work at their pop-up shop at 2818 Church Ave. in Cleveland, open throughout the rest of the month.

But they also work for clients, making their creative visions come to life from concept to execution. They plan and create events, brands, logos, interior design and more.

“We are able to create experiences through our own creativity, just for others to really enjoy life,” said Scordos.

For the NBA All-Star weekend, they’re focused on creating the best event experience for some pretty high-profile visitors.

“We are doing an event for 3 players that are being honored, they’re part of the 75th anniversary team,” said Conforti. “It’s going to be a great party. We are doing a lot of art within the space, too.”

While they do work throughout the country, being able to create in their hometown of Cleveland, for people who aren’t from here, is something for which they’re grateful.

“We want people to leave and be like we want to do more in Cleveland and we want to come back there,” said Conforti.

To learn more about Contrast High just click here.

