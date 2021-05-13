Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Amed Rosario's hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario, right, celebrates with Jose Ramirez after hitting a game winning single off Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Cubs 2-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cubs Indians Baseball
Posted at 9:05 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 21:05:59-04

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Rosario drove in Cleveland's first run with a sixth-inning double.

In the 10th, he singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson, giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.

Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners.

Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs' only run with a double in the sixth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.