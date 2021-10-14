Former Cleveland Indians catcher dies at 74

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Indians catcher Ray Fosse has died.

“The Cleveland Indians family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Fosse, a true fan favorite who loved wearing a Cleveland Indians uniform. He was so proud to be our top draft pick in 1965. We extend our deepest sympathy to the entire Fosse family, as well as his many teammates, Major League broadcast colleagues and the organizations impacted by his nearly 60 years in the game he loved,” said Bob DiBiasio, Senior Vice President Public Affairs.

In his eight seasons with the Tribe, Fosse had 50 home runs, 230 RBI, and 549 hits.

He was selected in the first round of the 1965 MLB Draft by Cleveland. After three years in the minors, he made his Major League Debut for the club in September 1967.

Fosse began playing regularly in 1970, hitting 18 home runs, 61 RBI in 120 games, and making his first All-Star team.

He was named to his second All-Star team in 1971.

In 1973, Cleveland traded Fosse to the Oakland Athletics where he was a member of two World Series-winning teams.

He returned to Cleveland in 1976, playing parts of two seasons with the club before brief stints with Seattle and Milwaukee.

In 1986, Fosse joined the Athletics broadcast team where he remained for 35 seasons, before stepping away in the middle of the 2021 season.

The catcher was selected as a member of the 100 greatest Cleveland Indians players in 2001.

He was 74-years-old.

