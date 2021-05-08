In loss to Reds, Tribe gets no-hit for second time in less than a month

CLEVELAND — The Tribe just made headlines for solidifying themselves at the top of the American League Central standings after a four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals, but on Friday night the team made headlines for their rough offensive outing—a really rough one.

For the second time in less than a month, Cleveland got no-hit.

On April 14, the Tribe gave up a no-hitter to White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon. That was the 12th time in franchise history that Cleveland was on the receiving end of a no-hitter.

Less than a month later, going up against the Cincinnati Reds Friday evening, Cleveland gave up another no-hitter to left-handed pitcher Wade Miley.

"He put on a clinic. He cut the ball in on the righties, threw a change-up, threw a four-seamer in—he just went back and forth, that was pretty impressive," Tribe manager Terry Francona said. "We'd like to see our guys make some adjustments but he pitched his ass off."

The game was a pitching battle until the 9th inning when a Tribe meltdown gave the Reds a 3-0 lead.

Tribe pitcher Zach Plesac had an impressive outing, throwing eight scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and just three hits.

"He pitched his heart out," Francona said. "He pitched great."

Unfortunately, with the series of mistakes by the Tribe's defense and pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 9th, in addition to the zero hits, the Tribe fell to the Reds, 3-0.

Cleveland will take on the Reds again Saturday. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.