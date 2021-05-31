Watch
Indians fall to White Sox in game one of DH

Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Triston McKenzie
Posted at 7:04 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 19:04:31-04

CLEVELAND — Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer and José Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Chicago White Sox an 8-6 win over Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out eight straight hitters to set a club record.

Eaton, who returned to the lineup after missing several games with a tight hamstring, followed Abreu's fly with his fifth homer, a shot to right-center of James Karinchak.

The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight and improved to 7-1 in their last eight.

Cleveland's César Hernández homered twice but had two errors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
