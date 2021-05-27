Indians RHP Plesac avoids needing surgery after shirt mishap

DETROIT — Cleveland Indians right-hander Zach Plesac will not need surgery after breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt following a rough outing.

Indians manager Terry Francona says Plesac will be reassessed every seven to 10 days and is expected to begin a throwing regimen in three weeks.

Plesac hurt himself while rather aggressively taking off his undershirt after Sunday's start at Minnesota, according to Francona.

Plesac started the game with three perfect innings, but gave up five runs in the fourth inning and was taken out with two outs in the inning.