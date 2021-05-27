Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Indians RHP Plesac avoids needing surgery after shirt mishap

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers during an exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Zach Plesac
Posted at 10:03 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 22:03:49-04

DETROIT — Cleveland Indians right-hander Zach Plesac will not need surgery after breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt following a rough outing.

Indians manager Terry Francona says Plesac will be reassessed every seven to 10 days and is expected to begin a throwing regimen in three weeks.

Plesac hurt himself while rather aggressively taking off his undershirt after Sunday's start at Minnesota, according to Francona.

Plesac started the game with three perfect innings, but gave up five runs in the fourth inning and was taken out with two outs in the inning.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.