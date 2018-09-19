Pitcher Trevor Bauer to start Friday against Red Sox after weeks on disabled list

CLEVELAND - Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer will return from the disabled list in time to start against the Red Sox on Friday.

The right-hander has been sidelined since Aug. 11 due to a stress fracture in his right fibula, according to a news release from the Indians. He will log a couple innings Friday, followed by rookie right-hander Shane Bieber. That will push Mike Clevinger to start on Saturday, and Adam Plutko to start Sunday against Boston, with Corey Kluber taking his next turn Monday against the White Sox.

According to the Indians, Bauer will be on target to start again Tuesday on the road in Chicago, followed by a third start on Sept. 30 at Kansas City, before playoffs begin.

This season, Bauer has gone 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts. He’s had 214 strikeouts and 56 walks in 166 innings.