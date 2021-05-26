Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Rip-off: Indians pitcher Plesac breaks thumb removing shirt

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Zach Plesac
Posted at 10:03 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 22:03:42-04

DETROIT — Cleveland Indians righty Zach Plesac has been put on the 10-day injured list, the result of breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt after a rough outing.

There was no initial word on how long the 26-year-old Plesac will be sidelined.

According to Indians manager Terry Francona, Plesac hurt himself while "rather aggressively taking off his undershirt" after Sunday's start against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

Plesac is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.