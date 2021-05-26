Rip-off: Indians pitcher Plesac breaks thumb removing shirt

DETROIT — Cleveland Indians righty Zach Plesac has been put on the 10-day injured list, the result of breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt after a rough outing.

There was no initial word on how long the 26-year-old Plesac will be sidelined.

According to Indians manager Terry Francona, Plesac hurt himself while "rather aggressively taking off his undershirt" after Sunday's start against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

Plesac is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts.