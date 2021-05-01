Shane Bieber holds record for most consecutive starts with 8 or more strikeouts, passes Randy Johnson

CLEVELAND — On Friday against the Chicago White Sox, Tribe ace Shane Bieber broke yet another record, passing Randy Johnson for the most consecutive starts with eight or more strikeouts.

With 11 strikeouts, Bieber notched his 18th game in a row with eight or more strikeouts, passing Johnson's record set in 1999-2000.

Dude is in a league of his own.#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/Nz2U2iltjZ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 1, 2021

The 2020 Cy Young Award winner continues to add his name in the record books this season.

On April 18 against the Cincinnati Reds, Bieber posted 10 strikeouts in the first seven innings, making him the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season.

Bieber also recently joined the record books for another pitching accomplishment this season.

In his Opening Day start, Bieber recorded 12 strikeouts in the first six innings on the mound, marking his second Opening Day start with 12 or more strikeouts. Bieber threw 14 strikeouts in his Opening Day start back in 2020, becoming the first pitcher to fan that many in a season opener since Johnson did so in 1996.

Bieber joined Johnson, Nolan Ryan and Bob Gibson as the only pitchers in MLB history to have two Opening Day starts with 12 or more strikeouts.

