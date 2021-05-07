Tribe catcher Roberto Pérez undergoes surgery for fractured finger, out 'months'

CLEVELAND — Tribe catcher Roberto Pérez will be out for "months" after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured finger, according to manager Terry Francona.

Pérez was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday for a fractured ring finger on his right hand. He suffered the injury while catching on April 13 against the White Sox after he and pitcher James Karinchack got their signals crossed.

At the time of his injury, Pérez was batting .238 with two home runs and five RBI over his first eight games.

Pérez met with Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton to determine the best course of action on Thursday.

The surgery stabilized the fracture in Pérez's finger with three pins.

Pérez is estimated to return to play in 8 to 10 weeks, the team announced.

On Friday, Pérez posted an Instagram story saying his surgery was done and thanking everyone for their well wishes and positive messages.

"Surgery done. Gracias a todos. Los que me han enviado mesajes positivos. Los quiero. Be back soon," Pérez wrote.

The Tribe is currently sitting atop the American League Central standings after completing a four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals Thursday evening.

Francona said that he would guess catcher Austin Hedges would fill in more while Pérez is out, but won't catch as often as Pérez was.