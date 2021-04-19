Tribe games to increase fan capacity to 40% beginning May 7

CLEVELAND — With new public health orders surrounding outdoor events issued by the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine, the Tribe announced that fan capacity will be increased from 30% to 40% beginning with the May 7 homestand.

As part of the increased capacity, fans at Progressive Field will be able to be seated in "mixed pods" or pods consisting of multiple groups from separate parties capped at 10 individuals, the team said.

Tickets for these pods will continue to be sold in quantities of two, four, and six tickets to make up each "mixed pod."

All of the pods will be socially distanced by around six feet from other pods and fans are all still required to wear a face mask at all times while at the ballpark, unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.

Tickets for May home games will go on sale beginning Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

The team said that capacity limits will continue to be reviewed each month based on approved health and safety protocols from the state prior to new monthly game tickets being released.

