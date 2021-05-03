Tribe offering $5 discount for vaccinated fans at select home games

CLEVELAND — Encouraging COVID-19 vaccination in Ohio, the Tribe is offering a promotion for vaccinated fans at select games at Progressive Field.

Fans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can receive $5 off regular priced Upper Box and Upper Reserved ticket as part of the promotion.

The offer is only available online and can be used for series against the Cincinnati Reds May 7–9, Chicago Cubs May 11–12, and Minnesota Twins May 21–23.

Fans taking advantage of the offer must attest that all members of the group who are 16 and up have received or will have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before the date of the game for which tickets are being purchased.

Those who use the discount to purchase tickets must show proof of vaccination upon request and fans who can not show proof and verify their vaccination status may be denied entry.

Fans who redeem the offer are still subject to all of the health and safety policies around the ballpark including wearing face masks unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seats and social distancing, among others.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that the Tribe, as well as the Cincinnati Reds, are doing well with COVID-19 protocols.

"The ability to do things at the ballpark, that's obviously outside, is significant. And I watched the Reds games and a lot of people have a mask on. Some don't. But they are outside. And I think things are going pretty well at those two ballparks, games I've seen of the Indians and the Reds," he said.

To learn more about the discount and the Tribe's health and safety protocols, click here.