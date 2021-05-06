Tribe to host inaugural Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive Field this summer

CLEVELAND — If you like baseball and you like beer, an event coming to Progressive Field is one you won't want to miss.

On Thursday, the Tribe announced its baseball-themed inaugural Grand Slam Beerfest coming to Progressive Field on Saturday, July 31.

The new event will have two sessions with fans sampling over 150 different craft beers, wines and cocktails while enjoying the ballpark.

Guests will walk around Progressive Field and select drink samples from local breweries and distilleries.

General admission tickets cost $45 and allow admission for a three-hour session. Early admission tickets cost $70 and allow guests to attend an hour early with access to the warning track to try more beers and gain access to on-field photo opportunities. The SuperFan ticket costs $95 and provides fans with photo opportunities at home plate.

All tickets include 25 sampling tickets, each ticket is good for one pour.

The sessions for the Grand Slam Beerfest are 2 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 11 p.m.

“We’re in the process of inviting all of the local and regional breweries and building our sampling list. We are SO excited to get back to gathering together in fun environments, and Progressive Field is the perfect backdrop to do that! We have no doubt that we’ll have another great list of products for people to sample and enjoy, while having a great time in a truly unique atmosphere," said Craig Johnson, Director of Cleveland Beerfest.

Tickets for the Grand Slam Beerfest go on sale Friday to Tribe season ticket holders, who will receive an email with purchase information. Public sale begins on Monday, May 10 at 9 a.m.

