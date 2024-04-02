Caitlin Clark is coming to Cleveland for the Final Four

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 41 points and 12 assists in a sensational performance as Iowa knocked defending national champion LSU out of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 94-87 victory on Monday night, advancing the Hawkeyes to their second straight Final Four.

Top-seeded Iowa (33-4) will play either UConn or Southern California in the national semifinals Friday night in Cleveland.

Monday’s highly anticipated matchup was a rematch of last year’s national championship game won by LSU, which drew a record 9.9 million viewers.

With the game tied at 45 after an entertaining first half, Clark took over in the third quarter. She hit four 3-pointers in the period.

