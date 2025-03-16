1-on-1 with Donovan Mitchell: The Cavs have always felt like contenders. Now, they're ready to prove it.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have been successful all year long. At 56-10 on the season and counting, the team has done more than take strides from last year—they're moving leaps and bounds ahead in the regular season with their eye on the playoffs, which they've already secured their spot.

One of the key guys behind the success—All-Star guard and NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Now, Mitchell knows his role on the team is important and has led to much of the Cavs' growth. But Mitchell gives credit to the entire team, from a new head coach to the development of guys on the roster.

"I think the biggest thing is just sacrifice for the next person, continuing to develop through the years we've been together, build chemistry, camaraderie. Kenny Atkinson has been phenomenal—and then I always say this" Evan Mobley taking a big leap, which has allowed us to continue to do what we do. Myself, DG [Darius Garland], JA [Jarrett Allen], Max [Strus], we all did our part, but Evan Mobley has really been a big key to our success and as a team, as a collective, we've all done it as well."

Mitchell isn't wrong. Mobley's growth has been undeniable this season. He's taking nearly triple the amount of threes he's taken throughout his career, and making them at nearly triple the clip as well. His points are up and his ability to shoot from anywhere while still being the strong defensive big they've always known has solidified the nickname "unicorn."

In year four of his NBA career, Mobley's status of unicorn is being showcased on a nightly basis, and his development is reaching new heights.

Evan Mobley: How the Cavs unicorn is having a defining Year 4, eyeing All-Star

RELATED: Evan Mobley: The Cavs forward wants you to call him a unicorn. He also wants you to make him an All-Star.

Mitchell has come to appreciate watching guys like Mobley come into their own. He also has come to appreciate the way the team has been built to take another step this season.

After a first-round knockout in 2022-23 and a second-round knockout last year, the Cavs have been a playoff-caliber team looking to elevate into championship contenders. President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman saw the potential in the team and worked to re-tool it in a way that might get them over the hump.

He kept the Core Four of Mitchell, Garland, Allen and Mobley. Mitchell's extension was one that many on the outside questioned, but one that Mitchell was always adamant about, because not only does he love Cleveland, he loved the potential of the team.

"I've been saying that I believe we're championship contenders. Not going to lie, did I think it'd be off the rip, 15-0? No, I didn't. I don't think any of us thought that. But when I re-signed saw the potential of us continuing to take those steps," Mitchell said.

Part of taking those steps was a trade at the deadline to acquire swingman De'Andre Hunter, a wing who can not only provide size and string defense for a team like, let's say, the Boston Celtics, but also help space the floor with his abilities as a shooter.

Mitchell saw the vision in bringing in Hunter and, while he had confidence in this team prior to any moves, the roster as it's been constructed makes that confidence even stronger as they look toward the upcoming playoff run.

"I think those are the steps that are necessary. You're making moves to try to align yourself and put yourselves up there and we already felt like we were contenders in that way, but to add a guy like 'Dre definitely takes us to another level," Mitchell said.

Winning streaks, franchise records, and electric performances from guys across the roster each night. There's no shortage of reasons why the Cavs have drawn the attention of national media and NBA fans around the world. And while it did seemingly take a while, it appears the Cavs have finally earned the respect of those outside of Northeast Ohio as true contenders.

That's just outside noise for Mitchell. Whether others believe in them or not, Mitchell isn't bothered. But he does appreciate the love for the city and the fans coming in because of their success, while still keeping his eye on the big picture.

"For the city of Cleveland, for this organization, I think it's really great that people are starting to put respect on this city, this organization—but to get the most respect, the ultimate respect, you've got to go out there and win," Mitchell said.

To win, the Cavs must remain true to their brand of basketball. They've already clinched their spot in the playoffs, the first team in the NBA to do so. They've got a homecourt advantage through the first round. They're eyeing the next goal of securing the No. 1 seed. and owning a homecourt advantage through the entire postseason.

Mitchell said he's looking forward to that opportunity because he knows Cleveland will bring playoff energy like no other, something we'll all get to experience in just a few short weeks when the playoffs begin on April 19.

"There's not many places that are like Cleveland as far as the playoff atmosphere. I love it. The whiteout is probably my favorite thing. We do it on opening night, we do it during the playoffs. It gets loud, it gets crazy," Mitchell said, smiling. "This is going to be really exciting. I think this year being where we are in the standings, kind of having that momentum from the regular season carried over, I think the city is excited to rally behind us and we're ready to put on the show for them."