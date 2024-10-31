12-year-old cancer survivor surprised on birthday by Cavs, Donovan Mitchell before game against Lakers

CLEVELAND — Mason Jackson is an avid fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who just so happened to turn 12 on Wednesday.

While birthdays are special for everyone, Mason's celebrations are a little extra sweet now because Mason is a cancer survivor.

"So I was diagnosed with cancer back in like 2018 when I was in kindergarten and it was a tough time going through it because I couldn't do anything. I just had to lay in bed all day in the hospital," Mason said.

That limitation impacted Mason, who is a very active and extroverted kid. It also took a toll on his body.

"He had to have a kidney removed so he only has one kidney. And he had to go through 13 chemo treatments," his dad Charles said.

But a few years ago, Mason got to ring the bell and announce that he was cancer-free.

Now, Mason is as active as possible. He loves basketball—and he really loves the Cleveland Cavaliers. So much so that his dad bought season tickets so they could go and watch games this year.

Celebrating 12 years of life on Wednesday, Charles had the perfect plan for Mason. He wanted to make it the best birthday ever, and so he signed Mason up for the Cavs Academy youth basketball clinic which was held Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse just before the Cavs took on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mason got to learn basketball skills with other young kids, running drills with Cavs Academy pros and even getting a special instruction from Cavs legend Mark Price.

That might have been enough to make it an unforgettable birthday, in addition to staying to watch the game—but the Cavs learned about Mason's story and wanted to make the day even bigger for the young survivor.

"Mason, in his 12 short years of life, has been through more than most of us could even fathom and has stayed positive, is super active and has fallen in love with basketball," said Cavs VP of Youth Sports and Community Development Melanie Seiser. "So when we heard those two things, that he wanted to spend his birthday with us and that he was the warrior that he is, we wanted to make it a little more special."

Before the Cavs and Lakers tipped off, Mason was surprised with a special seat near the tunnel, right by the court. As players came off of their warmups, they ran right up to Mason. From Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang, Mason was showered with autographs on his new Mark Price jersey and some other gear he got as a gift.

But it was when Darius Garland, his favorite player on the team, ran up to him when Mason realized how special the day was truly becoming. Mason stood in awe of Garland, jaw dropped in excitement as he signed his jersey.

Camryn Justice

"You're my favorite NBA player," Mason managed to get out as Garland smiled at him and thanked him.

That might have been enough to last a lifetime for Mason—but the surprises didn't end there.

Donovan Mitchell—who Mason grew anxious to meet as the evening went on—topped the birthday with a moment Mason will never forget.

Mitchell, running off the court before the game, stopped and grabbed a gift the Cavs had prepared for Mason's big day. The Cavs superstar handed a gold box to Mason, who once again stood in awe. He signed the box and asked Mason to help bring them a win, before signing a few more items, taking some pictures, and telling Mason how nice it was to meet him.

Mason, so excited, didn't immediately realize what was in the box.

Once he did, he froze.

Camryn Justice

A pair of Mitchell's new Don Issue #6 Haribo shoe in his size. The shoes, also autographed.

As a young boy, Mason fought hard to have more birthdays. His 12th birthday was one that will live with him forever.

There's just one way Mason could describe it.

"It's the awesomest birthday ever!"