2 more Cavs players named to 2025 NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers had already seen guard Donovan Mitchell be named an NBA All-Star Starter and head coach Kenny Atkinson named a coach in the game. On Thursday, Cleveland added two more names to the honors as guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley were named as All-Star reserves.

The Cavs pushed strongly to get the core four—Mitchell, Garland, Mobley and Jarrett Allen—into the All-Star Game. They were able to get three, with Allen being snubbed for the award.

Garland and Mobley were announced as reserves on Thursday, getting the honors through voting done by NBA head coaches. Here is the full list of Eastern Conference reserve players:

Eastern Conference reserves (two guards, three frontcourt, two wild cards)



Position Player Team G Darius Garland Cavaliers G Cade Cunningham Pistons G Damian Lillard Bucks G Tyler Herro Heat F Jaylen Brown Celtics F Evan Mobley Cavaliers F Pascal Siakam Pacers

This year, the All-Star Game features a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. Here is the new format:

Two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2). The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). For each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points. The 24 NBA All-Star selections will be divided evenly into three teams and the fourth team will be the winning team from the championship game of the Castrol Rising Stars, the annual showcase of top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts. Atkinson and Mark Daigneault from the Oklahoma City Thunder will each coach an NBA All-Star team. An assistant coach from one of those staffs will serve as head coach of the Castrol Rising Stars champion, and an assistant coach from the other staff will coach the remaining All-Star team.