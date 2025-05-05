3 Cavs listed as questionable for Game 2 against Pacers after injuries in Game 1

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their Game 1 matchup with the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday evening 121-112. But they also may have lost two players for some time due to injuries sustained in the game.

The Cavs are listing forward and Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and swingman De'Andre Hunter as questionable for Game 2 after sustaining injuries on Sunday.

Mobley tweaked his left ankle with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. Mobley was going up for a hookshot and, as he landed, stepped on Pacers forward Myles Turner's foot. Mobley was able to continue playing through the rest of the game but was visibly limping for the remainder.

Meanwhile, Hunter went up for a layup when Bennedict Mathurin went for the block. Mathurin made clear contact to Hunter's chest while he went up, leading to the injury. Hunter dislocated his thumb in the play. In the locker room, Hunter was asked how he felt and said he tweaked his finger. He said then that he would "for sure" be ready for Game 2, but the Cavs have listed him as questionable for the game as well.

Both injuries came in plays that head coach Kenny Atkinson described as "excessive."

"I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed a line of physicality. That line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive," Atkinson said. "Number one was the non-call on De’Andre's layup, which I don't know. Everyone in the world just look at that play, and they reviewed it, and I'm just in shock. I don't know. And I guess I got to know the rules better. So maybe I don't know the rules. I felt he got absolutely obliterated and dislocated his thumb, so he'll be questionable."

Atkinson also took exception to Mobley's play not being called a foul against the Pacers.

"Evan, around the same time, I can't remember if it was before or after, [Myles] Turner contests his two-point shot, comes under, clearly under him. And shooters need space to land, and is pushed off balance in kind of our opinion and tweaks his ankle pretty bad. I think you guys saw him limping the rest of the game. There was a big push to get him out. He wanted to stay in. He'll be questionable.

"And these aren't drummed up. So unfortunate for us. And again, I don't think this is on Indiana. I have so much respect for how they play. They're hard-playing dudes. Myles Turner is a hard-playing dude. But the fact of the matter, I think that's on the referees. And if the calls weren't — maybe they were missed calls or maybe I'm misinterpreting the rules. But I have a problem when we've got two of our best players doubtful for tomorrow's game, it's hard for me to get my head around that. And there were no calls on either one. So, and [have never] talked about referees all year. And I think the referees in this league are phenomenal and they do a great job, and that was a darn good crew that did last night. Ton of respect for those guys. But for some reason, it bothers me that we're dealing with this. At least there should be some repercussions in terms of making the call."

The Cavs may be without Mobley and Hunter for Game 2 and are still waiting for the return of All-Star guard Darius Garland.

Garland has been out since injuring his toe in the Game 2 matchup in the first-round series against the Miami Heat. Garland has been progressing through but has been unable to play. He was a game-time decision on Sunday but was ruled out before tipoff. Now for Game 2, he's still listed as questionable.

The Cavs and Pacers tip off Game 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside Rocket Arena. They'll hope their injuries aren't serious enough to hold the three injured players out, but only the next 24 hours will tell.