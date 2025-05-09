3 Cavs players dealing with injuries remain questionable for Game 3 against Pacers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are down 2-0 in their series against the Indiana Pacers, looking to regain footing on the road after dropping their first two home games in stunning fashion. With Darius Garland out for the last four playoff games and Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter both out for Game 2, dealing with injuries from Game 1, the Cavs might have to keep fighting for their first win without those key guys.

Garland has been out since injuring his toe in the Game 2 matchup in the first-round series against the Miami Heat. Garland has been progressing, but has been unable to play.

Mobley tweaked his left ankle with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Pacers. Mobley was going up for a hookshot and, as he landed, stepped on Pacers forward Myles Turner's foot. Mobley was able to continue playing through the rest of the game but was visibly limping for the remainder. He was ruled out for Game 2.

Meanwhile, Hunter went up for a layup in the fourth quarter of Game 1 when Bennedict Mathurin went for the block. Mathurin made clear contact with Hunter's chest while he went up, leading to the injury. Hunter dislocated his thumb on his shooting hand in the play. He was also ruled out for Game 2.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said on Thursday before the team left for Indiana that all three injured players participated in the shootaround but that it wasn't a true practice, so there was no live action for them to participate. Since it was just a walk-through with some shooting, Atkinson said it was hard to gauge how Mobley, Hunter and Garland's injuries responded.

All three players have been listed as questionable for Friday night's Game 3, but Atkinson, while uncertain, is remaining hopeful that at least one of them could make their return in a must-win game. That will be determined before tipoff Friday.

"They all touched the ball, they all got some reps up, but we didn't do anything live, so they kind of participated in the walk-through and and hoping for the best," Atkinson said.

The good news is that star Donovan Mitchell, who scored 48 points in Game 2, is expected to be fine despite having some calf soreness in that game.

While the team would love to see Mobley, Hunter, and/or Garland back on the court for Game 3, they are ultimately focused on getting a win one way or another.

Tuesday's loss to send them 2-0 on the series stung. The Cavs blew a 20-point lead and lost on a game-winning three-pointer from Tyrese Haliburton with seconds left. It was deflating for both fans inside Rocket Arena and fans watching anywhere. But the Cavs aren't letting themselves feel down and out.

Forward Dean Wade said the energy in the locker room and within the team as they prepared for their first road game of the series was overall positive.

"Yesterday and even after the game, things happen. We're a team, we've been through some things, so, everyone was in a great mindset," Wade said. "Very positive, everyone's eager to get back out there, but nobody was down or anything. Came in very positive and very focused."

That "mental fortitude," as Atkinson referred to it, will be crucial for the team to overcome the Pacers with their sights set on the first evening of the series, and then taking it.

The first step in achieving that—with or without Mobley, Hunter and Garland—happens Friday in Game 3. The Cavs and Pacers tip off inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m.