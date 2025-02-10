A Cavs connection: How Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter's friendship has come full circle

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter have deep roots that go way back. It is a friendship that is coming full circle—from one Cavs team to another.

Hunter and Jerome grew up only a few hours apart, Hunter from Philadelphia and Jerome from New York. But it was in college where they'd meet and become fast friends.

The two both opted to play basketball for the University of Virginia in 2016. Hunter was a redshirt freshman, but the next year, the two were playing together on the court and helping the Virginia Cavaliers become a dominant force.

In their three years together on the Virginia Cavs, Hunter and Jerome developed a strong bond. That bond wasn't just integral to their friendship off the court; it helped on the court as well—culminating in a national championship victory for the Virginia Cavaliers in 2019.

David J. Phillip/AP FILE- In this April 8, 2019, file photo, Virginia players celebrate after the championship game against Texas Tech in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in Minneapolis. Virginia won 85-77 in overtime. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Hunter and Jerome both chose to forgo their final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft at the end of the 2019 season. There was, at that point, a possibility that the two could land on the same team in the NBA with the same moniker.

That team could have been the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland held the No. 5 pick in that year's draft, as well as the No. 26 pick. Projections at the time saw Hunter slated for the No. 5 range and Jerome for the No. 26 range.

In the end, Hunter was taken by the Hawks with the No. 4 pick, and Cleveland selected Darius Garland with their No. 5 slot. Jerome came off the board two picks before the Cavs selected at No. 26, taken by the 76ers at No. 24, while the Cavs selected Dylan Windler.

Jerome was traded to the Phoenix Suns and then the Oklahoma City Thunder. He signed with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Cavs in 2023. Hunter remained on the Hawks.

While Hunter and Jerome played for different teams, their friendship never faded. The two left college with a national championship and a dream of playing together at the highest level as they continued their basketball careers.

Their dream became this week when the Cavs acquired Hunter in a trade with the Hawks, reuniting the two friends from Virginia.

"We've been talking about playing together for years. So for it to actually come together and to actually happen and especially at a place like this, it's amazing. Definitely excited," Hunter said at his introductory press conference on Sunday.

After Hunter learned he was being traded, he took a call from his general manager, Landry Fields. The next call he got? His good friend Ty Jerome.

Just a few days into Hunter's time as a Cleveland Cavalier, he and Jerome have already spent time catching up and hanging out in between their work on the courts in Independence.

"He was over last night for the Super Bowl and it was cool," Jerome smiled. "Although I had the Chiefs and it didn't go so well."

The Cavs will certainly lean on Jerome to build the bridges of friendship and camaraderie with Hunter and his new teammates in Cleveland. Hunter is coming in with a good foundation, thanks to the established friendship with Jerome.

"It starts with being a good guy first. Obviously having somebody that can buy into a new system, buy into a new locker room like that," said Cavs center Jarrett Allen. "It helps that Ty already knew him. It's like we know he's a good guy just from hanging out with Ty."

Making sure the chemistry works with Hunter and the team is head coach Kenny Atkinson's first order of business. His approach, like the one he took when he joined the Cavs as their new leader last offseason, is about learning the player as a person.

“Quite honestly, I think the first days are building a relationship. ‘How's your family? Is your family here?’ Before we talked a little tactics today. He went to UVA for Tony Bennett's jersey retirement. 'How was that?' It's more to really understand them as people first. Then our assistants do a lot of the video room, they do a lot of the background tactical things. We will get there with him. I just want to get to know him better as a person," Atkinson said.

The Cavs have all been working to get to know Hunter. And while Jerome is happy to be the conduit, he's looking forward to Hunter showing off the personality that helped create their friendship on his own.

"Honestly I think they'll get to know him on his own. He comes off as a more reserved shy guy, but in the locker room, he's really not. And I think the teammates, they'll see that pretty fast, that he's outgoing in our confined quarters, so I'm looking forward to everyone getting to know him on their own," Jerome said, smiling.

From the Cavs to the Cavs, Hunter and Jerome are teammates once again.

The two, like the rest of the team and Cleveland fans, hope that the end of this season is just as much of a full-circle moment—from national champions to NBA champions.

For that, only time will tell.

Steve Helber/AP Virginia guard Ty Jerome, right, hugs Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter after an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)