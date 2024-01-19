'A dream come true': Pete Nance fulfills life-long dream of playing for Cavs with 10-day contract

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Growing up in Akron, the son of a Cavs legend, Pete Nance, always dreamed of the day he might play in wine and gold like his father, Larry Nance Sr. Then he watched as his older brother Larry Nance Jr. lived that dream back in 2018.

But now, it's Pete's turn after signing a 10-day contract with the Cavs following strong play in the team's G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.

This moment means the world to the rookie forward, for both the opportunity it presents and the significance it holds.

"Obviously, I'm from right down the road, grew up a lifelong Cavs fan, and so to be able to be in practice and just be around the team and be around these guys; obviously, it's a dream come true," Pete said. "Something I've thought about my whole life for sure. So it's just a really awesome moment for me."

This dream was hard-earned. Nance, a graduate of Revere High School, has played in six games with the Charge, averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks in 33.1 minutes. Just over a week ago, Pete notched a triple-double in a Charge win, the team's first in over two years.

His play stood out enough to get him the 10-day contract. The Cavs were more than happy to offer it.

"It's awesome. Part of what we do is about making dreams come true, and anytime a guy gets the opportunity to be in the NBA, it's a dream come true," said Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. "Obviously, his circumstances here, with his brother being here and obviously his father being here, it's even more unique and special. So you can't be happier for him. It's a guy who's worked his tail off to get here. But again, just to be a part of that is special for all of us."

Following in his family's footsteps is a tall task. When Pete looks into the rafters both at the Cleveland Clinic Courts and inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, he has a reminder of his father's legacy as his jersey hangs among the banners.

But Pete has his father's support and his brother's support as he looks to continue impressing and making a name for himself while under contract with the Cavs.

And as he does, there's one piece of advice—one thing everyone around him, from family and friends to teammates old and new, are telling him.

"I think a lot of the guys have just told me to enjoy it. I think it can be a very serious thing and kind of a scary thing, but just I've been working really hard and I'm prepared for this moment, so I think just trying to enjoy it as much as I can has been the main thing that everybody's said to me," Pete said.

Pete will travel with the Cavs as they begin a four-game road trip, tipping things off in Atlanta on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.