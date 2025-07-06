Akron native Larry Nance Jr. returns to the Cleveland Cavaliers

In a new signing, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Akron native Larry Nance Jr., according to Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.

The forward/center is returning to the Cavaliers after four years apart. From 2018 to 2021, he played in 182 regular-season games, starting in 76 of them. He averaged 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.35 steals for Cleveland. Nance Jr. also appeared in 20 playoff games for the team during the 2017-18 season and helped the Cavs get to the 2018 NBA Finals.

Nance Jr. last played with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2024-25 season, starting three of 24 games and averaging 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Over the course of the NBA veteran's 10-year career, Nance Jr. has played 546 regular-season games, starting 137 of them with the L.A. Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

The Revere High School graduate was initially selected as the 27th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the L.A. Lakers.

His father, Larry Nance Sr., played for the Cavaliers from 1988 to 1994, while his brother, Pete Nance, played for the Cavs during the 2023-24 season.

The Nances are one of two family trio groups to play for the same team in NBA history.

Nance Jr. will wear the number that the franchise retired in honor of his father's basketball career in Cleveland: #22.