Browns DE, Cavs minority owner Myles Garrett hypes up crowd at Game 3

CLEVELAND — While the Browns' newest members were busy Saturday afternoon at rookie minicamp, veteran star defensive end Myles Garrett was gearing up for Game 3 of the Cavs playoff series with the Boston Celtics—and he was in the house to Let Them Know and hype up the crowd.

Garrett, who is also a minority owner of the Cavs, sat courtside Saturday night, watching his team take on the Celtics.

During the first quarter, the Cavs threw Garrett up on the Humongotron—the team's scoreboard—as he stood, waving his rally towel and pumping up the crowd to make some noise for the team.

Naturally, Garrett elicited a roaring ovation from both the Cavs and himself.

#Browns DE and #Cavs minority owner Myles Garrett in the house getting the crowd hyped up early in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/p6rlpt2Jgc — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 12, 2024

The Cavs will look for more of the energy Garrett brought early in the game in the second half as they battle it out for a win at home.