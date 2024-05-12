Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Browns DE, Cavs minority owner Myles Garrett hypes up crowd at Game 3

Myles Garrett Cavs playoffs
Camryn Justice
Myles Garrett Cavs playoffs
Posted at 9:53 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 21:53:02-04

CLEVELAND — While the Browns' newest members were busy Saturday afternoon at rookie minicamp, veteran star defensive end Myles Garrett was gearing up for Game 3 of the Cavs playoff series with the Boston Celtics—and he was in the house to Let Them Know and hype up the crowd.

Garrett, who is also a minority owner of the Cavs, sat courtside Saturday night, watching his team take on the Celtics.

During the first quarter, the Cavs threw Garrett up on the Humongotron—the team's scoreboard—as he stood, waving his rally towel and pumping up the crowd to make some noise for the team.

Naturally, Garrett elicited a roaring ovation from both the Cavs and himself.

The Cavs will look for more of the energy Garrett brought early in the game in the second half as they battle it out for a win at home.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through