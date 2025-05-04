Browns DE, Cavs minority owner Myles Garrett returns to Rocket Arena for Game 1 against Pacers

CLEVELAND — It's been a while since Browns defensive end, who is also a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, had made it out to a game, but on Sunday for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Indiana Pacers, Garrett was back in the house and leading fans in cheer.

Garrett was shown on the Humongotron, waving his Rally Towel as he was introduced to the crowd to lead them in waving their towels.

The Browns' superstar received loud cheers from the crowd as they shared their support of the Cavs.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett in the house for #Cavs Game 1 against the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/1kpYk8lTaZ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 4, 2025

Garrett, who had previously requested a trade from the Browns, later locked in his status with Cleveland after signing a four-year contract extension worth $40 million a year with nearly $123 million guaranteed, keeping him here for the next six years with a no-trade clause.

After some uncertainty about whether Garrett would remain in Cleveland this offseason, he's locked in and back in his usual courtside seat at Cavs, enjoying his time as an owner before getting to work this spring with minicamp just around the corner.